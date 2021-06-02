Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 4,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,470. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

