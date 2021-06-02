AMG National Trust Bank Buys 21,110 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,816,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 750,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,091,297. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

