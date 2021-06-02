Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 4,611 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.10. 5,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

