Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $61.18

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.18, but opened at $59.93. Grubhub shares last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 1,333 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,025.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

