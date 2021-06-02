36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.
Shares of KRKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
36Kr Company Profile
