Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) Short Interest Up 32.0% in May

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 833,100 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:RICE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,413. Rice Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

