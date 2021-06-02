Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the April 29th total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lemonade by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,567. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.42. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

