Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.55. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 300 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.