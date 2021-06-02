QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $47.76

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $44.96. QAD shares last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.