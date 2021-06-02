Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 481,177 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.21.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $702.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.