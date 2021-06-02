Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.98. 359,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,902,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

