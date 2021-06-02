Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 5%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 25,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,170,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $867.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

