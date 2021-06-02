Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 29th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 222.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,484. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

