Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $64,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ameren by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

