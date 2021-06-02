Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $54,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

DOC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 32,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.