Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,102 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 9.83% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08.

