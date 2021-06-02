1,069,162 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,069,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,771,000. FMC comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in FMC by 92.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FMC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,941. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.