Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $243.92 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Global Payments worth $243,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,544. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

