Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. 434,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,361. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

