Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Keep4r has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $473,738.63 and approximately $26,411.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00014895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

