OREO Achieves Market Cap of $110,709.98 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. OREO has a total market capitalization of $110,709.98 and approximately $38,347.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OREO has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OREO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,128.58 or 0.99989666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.39 or 0.01183742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00428901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.59 or 0.00544396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00087783 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004068 BTC.

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

