Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Surge Energy (SGY)

5/17/2021 – Surge Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Surge Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Surge Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Surge Energy was given a new C$0.90 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.85. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE:SGY traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.62. 1,813,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,186. The firm has a market cap of C$235.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

