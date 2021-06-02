Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Surge Energy (SGY)

Surge Energy (TSE: SGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2021 – Surge Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Surge Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Surge Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Surge Energy was given a new C$0.90 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Surge Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Surge Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.85. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TSE:SGY traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.62. 1,813,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,186. The firm has a market cap of C$235.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
