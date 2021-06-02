$22.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the lowest is $8.70 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 252.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $91.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $139.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.10 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $5.29. 657,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,614,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

