NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NCR were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.82. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

