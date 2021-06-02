Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.