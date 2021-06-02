Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6,231.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,539,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,190. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

