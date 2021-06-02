Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,176 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,831. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,247 shares of company stock worth $3,440,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

