Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s 10th Largest Position

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,437. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.