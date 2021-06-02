MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 660.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 220,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,408. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

