Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $382.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $383.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

