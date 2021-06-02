Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 705 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 182,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,519,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

