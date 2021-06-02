Atria Investments LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,916. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.