LCX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $999,817.00 (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. LCX has a market cap of $16.78 million and $999,817.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.01047929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.75 or 0.09734270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052801 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,274,778 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.