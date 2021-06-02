UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 1,021,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75. Prosus has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

