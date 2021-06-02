Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.54. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.