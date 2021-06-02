Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.96.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.62. 30,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.09 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.