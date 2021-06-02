Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.19. 110,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,963. The company has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

