MMA Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,638. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

