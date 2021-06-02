Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GNL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 7,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.