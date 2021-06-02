Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 463,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.