Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.08. 5,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,088. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.