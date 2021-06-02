Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the average volume of 773 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

FINV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

