Brokerages Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.39). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NRIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.42. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $414,800. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after buying an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

