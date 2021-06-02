Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.83. 7,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,154. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

