Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 121,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 216,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 375,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

