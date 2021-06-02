Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

TSLA stock opened at $623.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 623.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.69 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

