Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.