Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.85

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 1149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $943.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

