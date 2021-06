Contrasting Tennant (NYSE:TNC) & Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tennant and Hayward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $1.00 billion 1.58 $33.70 million $2.91 29.17 Hayward $875.40 million 6.73 $43.30 million N/A N/A

Hayward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tennant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tennant and Hayward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 0 0 0 0 N/A Hayward 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hayward has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Hayward’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Tennant.

Profitability

This table compares Tennant and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant 5.35% 16.42% 6.16% Hayward N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Tennant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Tennant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tennant beats Hayward on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. It also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, VLX, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

