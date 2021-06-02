Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 229,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $48.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.